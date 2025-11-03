Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 754,300 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the September 30th total of 553,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 19.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 19.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on TENX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.18. 22,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,187. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

