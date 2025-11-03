Torm Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Torm Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 704,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 704,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMD. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Torm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $23.00 target price on shares of Torm and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Torm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Torm in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Torm Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TRMD stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.69. 124,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,059. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.06. Torm has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Torm had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torm will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Torm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Torm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torm

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Torm in the second quarter valued at $20,998,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Torm in the second quarter valued at $7,523,000. Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in Torm in the second quarter valued at $7,283,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Torm by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,996,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Torm in the first quarter valued at $1,536,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Torm Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Further Reading

