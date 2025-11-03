Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Up 38.7% in October

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,200 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the September 30th total of 47,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Twin Disc Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of TWIN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,476. The stock has a market cap of $226.57 million, a PE ratio of -112.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Twin Disc’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,732,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 1,928.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 417,590 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 387,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Twin Disc by 5.7% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 284,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWIN

About Twin Disc

(Get Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.