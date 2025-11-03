Burney Co. Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $492.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $576.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.14.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

