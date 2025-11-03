Corton Capital Inc. Invests $412,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,011 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises 0.5% of Corton Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,047,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $662,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,712,019,000 after buying an additional 1,541,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $141,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,094,356 shares of company stock worth $222,684,964. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $220.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.22, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $223.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

