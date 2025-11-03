Obermeyer Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $368.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $403.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.80.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

