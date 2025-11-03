Intellectus Partners LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $729.00 target price (up from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.50.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.8%

CAT opened at $578.28 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $596.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.02. The firm has a market cap of $270.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

