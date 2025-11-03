Obermeyer Wealth Partners Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $729.00 target price (up from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $502.00 to $557.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.50.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $578.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $478.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $596.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $270.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.