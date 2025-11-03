Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given New $110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,924. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $106.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 169.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

