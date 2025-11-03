Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CWST. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $95.00 price objective on Casella Waste Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of CWST traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.59. 166,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.66. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.36 and a beta of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $485.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.24 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 325.5% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

