Compton Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $379.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $378.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.35.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

