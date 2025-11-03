Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $134.99, but opened at $123.90. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $128.9490, with a volume of 318,670 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 9,127 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $1,141,513.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,950.14. The trade was a 47.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,332 shares of company stock valued at $28,824,746. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after acquiring an additional 88,606 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,174,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,185,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.52.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.