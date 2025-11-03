Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Trading Up 5.5% on Earnings Beat

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $159.07 and last traded at $156.8750. Approximately 574,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,690,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.71.

The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $22,971,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 129.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 99.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 57.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.71.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

