Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

TERN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.44 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 82.1%

TERN stock traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,888,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,819. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of -0.02.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $46,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

