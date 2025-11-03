Reviewing AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) & EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) and AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EHang and AerSale”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $62.49 million 20.67 -$31.48 million ($0.50) -35.94 AerSale $345.07 million 1.01 $5.85 million $0.14 52.71

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AerSale has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AerSale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

94.0% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of AerSale shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of EHang shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of AerSale shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EHang and AerSale, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 1 0 7 1 2.89 AerSale 0 5 0 0 2.00

EHang presently has a consensus price target of $26.08, suggesting a potential upside of 45.14%. AerSale has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.63%. Given EHang’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than AerSale.

Risk & Volatility

EHang has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AerSale has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and AerSale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -54.40% -26.36% -15.09% AerSale 1.86% 2.19% 1.52%

Summary

EHang beats AerSale on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EHang

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About AerSale

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). The Asset Management Solutions segment engages in the sale and lease of aircraft, engines, and airframes, as well as disassembly of these assets for component parts. The TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, and component MRO, as well as end-of-life disassembly services. This segment provides aircraft modifications, cargo and tanker conversions of aircraft, and aircraft storage; and MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

