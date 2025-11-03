National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) & Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) Financial Contrast

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) and Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Beverage and Blue Gem Enterprise”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Beverage $1.20 billion 2.58 $186.82 million $1.99 16.68 Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

National Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Gem Enterprise.

24.0% of National Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 74.7% of National Beverage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for National Beverage and Blue Gem Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Beverage 1 1 0 0 1.50 Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 0.00

National Beverage presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.53%. Given National Beverage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Beverage is more favorable than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Risk and Volatility

National Beverage has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Beverage and Blue Gem Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Beverage 15.45% 43.51% 29.01% Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Beverage beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Beverage

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure; and carbonated soft drinks under Shasta and Faygo brands. It serves retailers, as well as various smaller up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. National Beverage Corp. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Blue Gem Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.