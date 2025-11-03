Texas Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Texas Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.4% of Texas Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $862.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $780.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $771.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $935.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $816.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.00.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.