Bank of Montreal Can Sells 93,638 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,442,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,124,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $862.96 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $780.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $771.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

