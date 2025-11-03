Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,377,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 297,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,571,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after acquiring an additional 815,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 732.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $203,211,000 after acquiring an additional 572,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,390,000 after acquiring an additional 407,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $298.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.44. The company has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

