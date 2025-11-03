Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $127.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GILD. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.37. 1,284,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,957,436. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $124.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 110,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,589.44. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGP Franklin LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,237,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 897,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,655,000 after acquiring an additional 167,263 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.