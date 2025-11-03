Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,195,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,711,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,234,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

