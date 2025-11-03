K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 5,006 Salesforce Inc. $CRM

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,006 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,484,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,419,037,000 after acquiring an additional 437,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,362,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,707,316,000 after acquiring an additional 295,681 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Capmk cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $260.55 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $248.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.52 and a 200 day moving average of $258.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $567,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,192,354.84. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $18,804,983. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

