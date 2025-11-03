MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $253.00 at Truist Financial

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $248.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $218.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $195.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.26.

Get MasTec alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

MasTec Trading Up 0.6%

MasTec stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.46. The stock had a trading volume of 178,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,974. MasTec has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $224.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $571,170.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,388.03. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,250. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 163.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,843,000 after purchasing an additional 648,184 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in MasTec by 370.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 506,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,384,000 after purchasing an additional 399,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 171.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 390,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,607,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $50,904,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,972,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,858,000 after purchasing an additional 234,594 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.