Astra Wealth Partners LLC Buys 10,369 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Astra Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,234,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,822 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.