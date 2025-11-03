Connable Office Inc. Sells 486 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $627.04 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13. The firm has a market cap of $780.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $608.97 and a 200 day moving average of $573.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

