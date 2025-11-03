ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04, Zacks reports. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.
Shares of ON stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37.
In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.96.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
