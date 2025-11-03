Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,976,000 after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $529,264,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $347,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,938.16. The trade was a 10.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,374 shares of company stock worth $996,093 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of PYPL opened at $69.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

