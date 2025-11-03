Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 146.7% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $368.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $403.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.61 and a 200 day moving average of $322.80.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

