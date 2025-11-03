Short Interest in Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Increases By 37.0%

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
About Man Group
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
