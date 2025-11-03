NTT Inc. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NTT Inc. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 42,200 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the September 30th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NTT Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NTTYY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. NTT has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.17.

Get NTT alerts:

NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). NTT had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $22.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion.

NTT Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.