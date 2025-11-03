Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $242.00 and last traded at $240.2520, with a volume of 280526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.49.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.40.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,186,742.58. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,569,792. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 209.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

