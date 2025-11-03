Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Drops By 27.6%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Trading Up 0.5%
MTSFY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 39,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,512. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $33.86.
About Mitsui Fudosan
