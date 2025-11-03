Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Drops By 27.6%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Trading Up 0.5%

MTSFY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 39,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,512. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $33.86.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

