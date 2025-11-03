Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in October

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,265,200 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 4,617,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32,652.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32,652.0 days.
Nongfu Spring Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NNFSF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.35. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733. Nongfu Spring has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57.
Nongfu Spring Company Profile
