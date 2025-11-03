Obic Co (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in October

Obic Co (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 806,900 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the September 30th total of 1,207,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Obic Price Performance

OBIIF remained flat at $31.78 during trading on Monday. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. Obic has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $40.09.

Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.07 million. Obic had a net margin of 54.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%.

About Obic

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

