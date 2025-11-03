Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $256.12 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $415.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

