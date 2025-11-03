Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,293 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The firm has a market cap of $488.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

