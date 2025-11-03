Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $134.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $139.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 27,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $3,319,816.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,961.84. This trade represents a 79.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $2,432,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 90,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,062,438.40. This trade represents a 18.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 243,332 shares of company stock valued at $28,824,746 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 136.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 137.9% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 340.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

