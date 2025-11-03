Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $90,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 77,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.96 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $352.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.89 and its 200 day moving average is $157.77.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

