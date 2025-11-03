JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $287.00 to $342.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

HII has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $320.40. 65,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

