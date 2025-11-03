Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Stock

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $149.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KWR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quaker Houghton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

Shares of Quaker Houghton stock traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.06. 15,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,069. Quaker Houghton has a 12 month low of $95.91 and a 12 month high of $180.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.06 million. Quaker Houghton had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.Quaker Houghton’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 400.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Houghton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Houghton by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 390.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

