Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Price

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $153.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MAA stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $126.54. 136,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $125.75 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.