Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) CEO Adam Greenlee Buys 7,000 Shares

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Greenlee purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $267,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,532,583.16. This represents a 2.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Silgan Stock Up 0.7%

SLGN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 152,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,894. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.72 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price target on Silgan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Silgan by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Recommended Stories

