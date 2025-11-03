Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $123.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $142.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGCO. Zacks Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.22.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.02. The stock had a trading volume of 73,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,924. AGCO has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%.The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. Analysts expect that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,076.60. The trade was a 38.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1,721.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 951.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 3,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.



AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

