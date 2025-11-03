Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS) Insider Acquires A$31,188.45 in Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin (Ben) Wyatt bought 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$24.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$31,188.45.

Benjamin (Ben) Wyatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 24th, Benjamin (Ben) Wyatt bought 1,000 shares of Woodside Energy Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$24.42 per share, with a total value of A$24,420.00.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.813 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 311.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 137.59%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

