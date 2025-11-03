126,445 Shares in Chevron Corporation $CVX Purchased by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,106,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.6% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after buying an additional 827,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,513,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,751,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $272.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average is $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Melius began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

