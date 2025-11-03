GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of GDC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,419. GD Culture Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GD Culture Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of GD Culture Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded GD Culture Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GD Culture Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GD Culture Group has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

