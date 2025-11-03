GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
GD Culture Group Price Performance
Shares of GDC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,419. GD Culture Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GD Culture Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of GD Culture Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDC
GD Culture Group Company Profile
GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GD Culture Group
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Q3 Telecom Wars: How AT&T, TMUS and VZ Stack Up After the Results
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Boeing Closes in on Airbus With Best Delivery Quarter Since 2018
- About the Markup Calculator
- Put It on My Card: Why Luxury Brands and Payments Firms Pair Well
Receive News & Ratings for GD Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GD Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.