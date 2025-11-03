K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 139.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,192 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 1.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,507,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 4,203.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,616 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Newmont by 1,502.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,692,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,778 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Newmont by 1,074.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,411,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,017 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Newmont by 2,003.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,581,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,010 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $80.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $176,779.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,496.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,472.30. This represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,172 shares of company stock worth $808,863 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

