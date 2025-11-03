MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 315.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Newmont by 534.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 408.2% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Newmont by 122.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $176,779.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,496.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,172 shares of company stock valued at $808,863 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $80.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

