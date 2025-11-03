Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 69,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $87.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.