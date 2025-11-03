Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.38 Billion Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,586,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,375,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.24.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $82.48 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $87.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

